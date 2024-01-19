Tokayev Meets with President Mattarella as Part of Visit to Italy

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella during his official visit to Rome on Jan. 18, his first visit to Italy in the capacity of the President, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev noted the long-term relations with Italy, which is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union (EU), particularly in trade.

“Today I would like to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the development of economic ties, strengthening relations aimed at the prosperity of the two countries, and ways to solve current international problems,” he said.

The volume of mutual trade exceeded $14.5 billion, the President stated, expressing intention to bring this figure to $20 billion.

As one of the main investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, Italy has around 300 enterprises operating in the Kazakh market, including Eni, a flagship technology-driven energy company.

Tokayev commended the bilateral relations, noting that Kazakhstan is set to continue creating favorable conditions for investors. He underlined the need to foster partnership in culture and tourism.

The President outlined promising sectors of the country’s economy for foreign investors, including green energy.

Focusing on multilateral cooperation in such organizations as the United Nations (UN) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the two leaders highlighted the importance of enhancing the system of international relations and global security based on the principles of the UN Charter.

They discussed solid prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Central Asia with the EU in transport and logistics and in particular for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Tokayev congratulated President Mattarella on Italy’s accession to the position of G7 chairman and wished him success in implementing the G7 agenda.

Mattarella expressed Italy’s interest in Kazakhstan’s course of political and social modernization and thanked Tokayev for his visit to Rome, saying that the negotiations would give additional impetus to bilateral economic, political, cultural and humanitarian ties.