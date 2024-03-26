Kazakhstan Champions Global Peace at Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

ASTANA – Yerlan Koshanov, chairman of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, emphasized Kazakhstan’s significant role in promoting peace and sustainable development globally during the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on March 25 in Geneva, reported the Mazhilis’ press service.

Addressing the assembly, which brought together delegates from 150 member countries, Koshanov extended condolences to the Russian people following the recent terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

He underscored the theme of the meeting, Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding, highlighting Kazakhstan’s contributions under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s leadership towards political reforms, creating a democratic and fair society, and advocating for global disarmament and interfaith dialogue.

“Our country’s initiatives to ban nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, regular Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions hold global importance,” he said.

Koshanov emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals and announced plans to establish a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

He particularly focused on the gender agenda work carried out at the women’s dialogue of Central Asian countries and the TechnoWomen Central Asia community.

The chairman emphasized Kazakhstan’s significant contribution to global security and stability, recalling the first independent mission of Kazakh peacekeepers in the Golan Heights under a UN mandate.

He also discussed Kazakhstan’s efforts to enhance regional cooperation, particularly in promoting international and logistics cooperation and diversifying transcontinental transport through the Middle Corridor.

Koshanov highlighted Kazakhstan’s engagement in addressing food security, water resource management, and climate change, including initiatives such as the One Water Summit and plans for a Regional Climate Summit under the UN auspices in 2026.

During the assembly, he met with IPU President Tulia Ackson to discuss strengthening cooperation between the Kazakh Parliament and the IPU. They emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting political, economic, and humanitarian ties, aligning with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Policy Concept.

Koshanov invited Ackson for an official visit to Kazakhstan and participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2025.