Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Forge Strong Interparliamentary Ties

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the robust development of Kazakh-Azerbaijani interparliamentary relations during a meeting with the Chair of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova on March 11 in Baku, reported the Akorda press service.

Stressing the strategic partnership between the two countries, the President underscored the significant responsibility attached to such ties. He spoke about unique projects in sectors including oil and gas, transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, and industry.

Expressing gratitude for Tokayev’s support for bilateral inter-parliamentary relations, Gafarova emphasized the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

During his state visit to Baku, Tokayev also paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijan’s national leader. He laid flowers at the grave of Heydar Aliyev, the esteemed national leader, and his wife, Zarifa Aliyeva.

Tokayev participated in a ceremony commemorating the heroic sacrifices of the Azerbaijani people at the Martyrs’ Lane. This sacred site, located in Nagorny Park, serves as a final resting place for national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the ideals of freedom, independence, and territorial integrity, including victims of the 1990 tragedy and those who fought in the Karabakh conflict.

During the first day of the state visit to Baku, Presidents Tokayev and Aliyev celebrated the arrival of a Kazakh-owned container train from China’s Xian to Absheron via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in just 11 days via an online conference.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan inked 14 agreements spanning logistics, oil, education, investment, and cultural and information exchange, among other areas.