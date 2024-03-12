Kazakh President Underscores Strategic Partnership with Azerbaijan

ASTANA – As the struggle for access to transport and logistics capabilities intensifies worldwide, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan closely interact as natural partners in this strategic area, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a press briefing on March 11 in Baku, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of inaugurating a new railway route from Xian port through Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan to enhance connectivity. He also highlighted unique projects in various sectors, including digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the construction of fiber-optic communications across the Caspian Sea bed.

The President praised the successful hosting of Kazakhstan’s Culture Days in Azerbaijan and expressed eagerness to reciprocate by welcoming Azerbaijani cultural ambassadors.

He also stressed the mutual commitment to bolstering cooperation within international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked Tokayev for the visit and expressed satisfaction with the results of the negotiations. He commended the implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), emphasizing its role in fostering regional cooperation.

“The Caspian Sea may be our only divide, but today it is no longer an obstacle,” he said. “The Caspian Sea is a bridge between many countries, because the TITR is revealing its full potential today.”

After the negotiations, the presidents signed 14 agreements: decision of the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan; agreement on the mutual recognition of professional diplomas of sea vessel crew members; protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement on Cooperation in Education for Doctoral Study Placements; memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes; Action plan for promoting cultural and information exchange; Agreement on strategic partnership between Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Azerbaijan Investment Holding; Agreement to gradully increase the amount of transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan; Memorandum of strategic cooperation for the purchase and sale of Kazakh oil; Memorandum of collaboration between communication services; Memorandum of cooperation between entrepreneurship development funds; Action plan for enhancing the collaboration between the cities of Atyrau and Shirvan; Action plan for the development of cooperation between the cities of Aktau and Sumgait; Roadmap for supporting small and medium-sized businesses; MoU on information security.