Middle Corridor Milestone: Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Welcome Xian-Absheron Container Train Arrival

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part online in the ceremony marking the arrival of a container train from Xian to Absheron along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) on March 11, reported Akorda press service.

The event was preceded by the opening of Kazakhstan’s terminal and the launch of the first train on the China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan route on Feb. 28.

Addressing the event participants, Tokayev emphasized that Eurasia’s new transport and logistics framework is being built today amid global geopolitical turbulence. He believes that close and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plays a key role in this process. Due to the joint efforts, the trade and economic potential of the two countries is expanding.

Aliyev congratulated transport workers on this major event. He noted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have strengthened their cooperation in many areas, including the transit and transport sectors.

The presidents thanked all Kazakh and Azerbaijani specialists for their productive joint work and wished them further success.