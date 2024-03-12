Kazakh Students Win Cyprus Robotics Championship

ASTANA – Schoolchildren from Almaty clinched first place in two categories at the FIRST Tech Challenge robotics championship in Nicosia, Cyprus, the Kazakh Education Ministry’s press service reported on March 11.

Kazakhstan was represented by the Sana Team, who claimed the Winning Alliance gaming award and earned the Think Award from judges for their problem-solving skills and creative engineering solutions.

The team’s robot set a record at the three-day tournament involving competitors from 25 countries worldwide.

“We gained invaluable experience and cultural exchange with participants from different countries, and grew professionally,” the schoolchildren said, expressing gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as Almaty’s Department of Education and the Almaty Daryny Center for their unwavering support.

With the ministry’s support, the Sana Team secured their spot at the international championship during the regional Daryn FIRST Championship, organized by the USTEM Foundation.

Four teams will represent Kazakhstan at the FIRST Robotics World Championship in Houston, Texas, from April 17 to 20.