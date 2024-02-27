Four Teams to Represent Kazakhstan at FIRST Robotics World Championship in US

ASTANA – Following the Central Asia FIRST Championship in Astana, four Kazakh teams earned the opportunity to represent their country at the FIRST Robotics World Championship in Houston, Texas, scheduled for April 17-20, reported the Kazakh Education Ministry’s press service.

In the FLL Explore age category (6-10 years old), the IQRobots team from the capital’s Quantum STEM School secured their spot in Houston.

The Shym Side team from Shymkent was selected from the FLL Challenge age category (10-16 years old).

Two teams from Almaty won their chances to represent Kazakhstan in the FIRST Tech Challenge category (12-18 years old).

Meanwhile, another three Almaty teams won trips to London.

According to the Dean’s List global rating of outstanding schoolchildren, Aisha Almat from the “Quant” team in Astana and Tomiris Ongarbek from the “124” team in Almaty received individual invitations to Houston.