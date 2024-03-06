Kazakh Foreign Minister Takes Part in Extraordinary OIC Session in Jeddah

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part in the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on March 5 in Jeddah, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

At the session, dedicated to the Palestine situation, OIC member states advocated for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need for prompt resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.

Kazakhstan called for efforts to achieve peace, stability, and security for all residents of the Gaza Strip, notably as the holy month of Ramadan approaches.

Nurtleu expressed particular concern regarding the prolonged humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, “the only way out of which can be an early cessation of hostilities.”

He proposed using the Islamic Organization for Food Security and Kazakhstan Agency of International Development resources to extend emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza residents.

Nurtleu welcomed multilateral mediation efforts led by Qatar and Egypt aimed at brokering a ceasefire and facilitating hostage exchanges between Hamas and Israel.

He praised Egypt’s role in evacuating Kazakh citizens and their families from Gaza for subsequent repatriation.

Affirming Kazakhstan’s steadfast position, the minister reiterated the belief that the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, aligned with a two-state solution approved by the United Nations, remains the only path to resolve the longstanding conflict.

The event demonstrated the solidarity of Muslim countries with the Palestinian people and their determination to pursue measures to end the conflict as soon as possible.

Following the session, the OIC Council adopted a corresponding resolution.