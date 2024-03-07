East Kazakhstan to Introduce SpaceX Starlink Internet in 171 Rural Schools

By Dana Omirgazy in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Nation on 7 March 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to introduce broadband internet in 171 rural schools in the East Kazakhstan Region using SpaceX Starlink technology, reported the region’s akimat (administration) press service on March 6.

Photo credit: ronstik/shutterstock. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

According to Akim (Governor) of the East Kazakhstan Region Yermek Kosherbayev, the equipment has arrived in the region, its installation will begin in April.

Last month, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdad Mussin announced the arrival of the first batch of 500 pieces of SpaceX Starlink equipment in Kazakhstan.

Starlink, a high-speed satellite internet operated by the American SpaceX aerospace company, will provide a stable and fast connection for remote and rural areas, allowing students and teachers to use modern digital educational resources.


