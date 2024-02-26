Kazakhstan Welcomes First Wave of Starlink Equipment 

ASTANA – The first batch of 500 pieces of SpaceX Starlink equipment has arrived in Kazakhstan, wrote Bagdad Mussin, the Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, in his Telegram channel on Feb.24.

Distribution to specific schools in the Turkistan and Akmola Regions, fully prepared for Starlink installation, will commence next week. The administrations of these regions have completed all the preparatory work.

According to Mussin, the remaining regions will receive their equipment from the next batch, which is expected to arrive in ten days. In 20 days, 2,000 remote rural schools in the country will receive 2,000 sets providing high-speed internet.

Starlink, a high-speed satellite internet operated by the American SpaceX aerospace company, will provide a stable and fast connection for remote and rural areas, allowing students and teachers to use modern digital educational resources.