Trusted Financial Source: Kazatomprom Claims Top Spot Among Global Uranium Producers 

ASTANA – Kazatomprom National Atomic Company claims top position among the leading global uranium producers, according to Insider Monkey, a financial website specializing in insider trading and hedge fund data, on Feb. 23.

As Kazakhstan’s national operator for uranium export and import, nuclear power plant fuel, and related technologies, the company contributes 23% to the global uranium supply, making it the largest producer and seller of natural uranium worldwide.

In 2022, Kazatomprom achieved a production of 11,373 tons of uranium.

According to the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, Kazakhstan became a leader in uranium mining in 2022, contributing 42% of global production, with Kazatomprom’s share comprising 22%.

The European Atomic Energy Community (Euroatom) reported that in 2022, Kazakhstan played a significant role, accounting for 26.82% of the European Union’s uranium imports.

