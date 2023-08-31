Kazakhstan Becomes Leader in Uranium Production in 2022

ASTANA – In 2022, Kazakhstan became the absolute leader in uranium mining, accounting for 42% of global production, with the share of Kazatomprom National Atomic Company constituting 22%, the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund reported on Aug. 29.

Samruk Kazyna Chairman Nurlan Zhakupov instructed to increase investment in exploration as he visited the Khorasan-U and Baiken-U companies of Kazatomprom.

He discussed current reserves with colleagues and urged them to invest in further exploration of deposits.

“We have reserves that need to be developed,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Kazatomprom is the world’s largest uranium producer, with its subsidiaries, affiliates, and joint ventures developing 26 deposits united into 14 uranium mining enterprises.