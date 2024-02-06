Qazaq Jockey Club Seeks International Federation Membership to Expand Global Presence

ASTANA – Representatives of the Qazaq Jockey Club have announced plans to join the International Federation of Racing at a Jan. 31 press briefing in Almaty.

Kazakh winning and placed horses will be assigned an international rating, with a horse rated at 100 (+/- 5 points) valued between $100,000 and $150,000. This development indicates that horse breeding stands to become highly lucrative in Kazakhstan.

The riders will also have the opportunity to compete at foreign racetracks.

The experts also discussed the development of classical horse racing in the country. They highlighted the recent triumph of Kazakhstan’s horse, Kabirkhan, at the Al Maktoum Challenge tournament in Dubai, at the press conference.

Kabirkhan, a four-year-old chestnut colt of purebred riding breed, was born in the United States and purchased at auction by Nadir Khasanov, who recognized his potential. Trained by Turganzhan Yuldashev, Kabirkhan overcame his first challenges to become a promising racer.

Purchased by Tlek Mukanbetkaliyev after a successful racing debut in 2022, Kabirkhan secured victories in Russia in the 2023 racing season. Kabirkhan won two derbies in Russia before making an impressive debut in Dubai under the training of Douglas Watson. His victory in the Dubai Islands Handicap showcased his potential for greatness, with hopes of winning the Dubai World Cup and securing a place among the top 10-15 horses globally.

The Qazaq Jockey Club, established in 2023, plays a major role in fostering horse racing in Kazakhstan. The annual racing season, scheduled from May 1 to Oct. 15, is organized under the auspices of the club, with the Almaty racetrack set to commence the season on May 1 this year.