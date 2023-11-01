President Tokayev Welcomes French President in Astana

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met President of France Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Astana on an official visit on Nov. 1, reported the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev underlined the historical significance of Macron’s visit, which would give an additional impetus to dynamically developing cooperation between the countries.

He highlighted France’s position as Kazakhstan’s key and trusted partner in the European Union and one of the major investors in the Kazakh economy.

Macron thanked Tokayev for the invitation, raising hopes that this visit would enable them to advance on crucial international topics and reiterate their commitment to the United Nations Charter and its principles of territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Macron mentioned substantial contracts that will be signed to promote the strategic and economic relations between Kazakhstan and France.

The presidents focused on strengthening the political dialogue and deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, logistics and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

They discussed key bilateral issues and exchanged views on current international and regional agenda.