President Tokayev Focuses on Gender Balance, Competitive Salaries at Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve Forum 

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve forum on Feb. 20, focusing on the rule of law, gender balance and salaries of civil servants, reported the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan pursues comprehensive reforms to build a fair and just society and strengthen public trust in the state. Earlier this month, the President appointed a new Prime Minister and reshuffled key government posts.

Focusing on middle-level officials, Tokayev underlined that the country needs effective approaches and methods in the public administration system, allowing young and ambitious professionals to prove themselves as capable leaders.

According to the President, educated, patriotic citizens capable of critical thinking should participate in governing the state.

“The Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve gives a unique opportunity for such ambitious youth. Today, the reserve includes 400 individuals, 280 of them, or 70%, are appointed to senior positions in central and local government. Many people work in the quasi-public sector and in business,” he said.

Rule of law and order

The President focused on forming a new culture and value guidelines for civil servants. According to him, following the rule of law and order in all areas, notably government entities, is essential.

According to Tokayev, government officials should always be in close contact with people.

The President noted that the civil service needs strong industry specialists.

“It is necessary to continue the implementation of the hybrid model of public service. To do this, it is necessary to study in detail the model of freer, less regulated recruitment of qualified personnel from the private sector into the civil service,” Tokayev said.

Adequate salaries and gender balance

The President emphasized that it is necessary to establish competitive salaries to increase the attractiveness of the civil service.

Tokayev underlined that the civil service should attract scientists, experts and committed citizens, especially volunteers. The President noted that Kazakhstan is building a fair state and an inclusive society, highlighting the need to ensure gender balance in the public service.

“Despite the fact that the share of women in the government agencies nears 55%, this figure is lower among management personnel – 39%. My considerable experience in public service suggests that women need to be involved. Firstly, no offense to men, women are still more attentive to work, more thorough in their approach, and are not susceptible to corrupt practices and actions. Anti-Corruption Agency statistics show that women behave more responsibly,” he said. “It is necessary to increase the number of women, youth and citizens with disabilities in public service. In particular, they should be given greater opportunities to work in leadership positions.”

The President is convinced that the civil service must become a cutting-edge industry.

“The time has come to finally eradicate the bureaucracy and paperwork that has accumulated over many years. All processes in the civil service system must be transparent. The state must serve the people. The country needs to create a civil service model that fully protects the interests of citizens,” he emphasized.

AI in civil service and the country’s future

Along with this, the President called for optimizing the civil service system with the help of IT solutions.

“It is necessary to effectively use artificial intelligence (AI) technology and Big Data. With the help of modern technologies, the country should improve the methods of interaction with the population, because all important decisions must be made taking into account the opinions of citizens,” said Tokayev.

The President recalled that wherever he is, he is always concerned about the younger generation’s future.

The selection to the reserve, initiated by President Tokayev as a mechanism for creating a transparent and effective social lift for talented youth, takes place every two years, with the inaugural in 2019. Some 34 reservists hold political positions, including three in high-level roles.

The selection criteria underscore the emphasis on meritocracy, competence, and dedication to public service. Essential prerequisites such as citizenship, age no older than 35 years old, college-level degree, five years of working experience, and a good proficiency in the Kazakh language reflect the program’s commitment to nurturing a diverse pool of talent that mirrors Kazakhstan’s societal fabric.