Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina Wins Abu Dhabi Open, Back to Fourth in WTA Tour’s Singles Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina rose in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles ranking to fourth place after defeating Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, 6:1, 6:4 in the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Feb. 11, reported the Hologic WTA Tour’s press service.

“I’m thrilled with this week and how I played throughout the week. It was great tennis, I think I showed. In the final, I was focused from the beginning to the end. I am very proud,” Rybakina said.

Abu Dhabi was Rybakina’s seventh career title on the Hologic WTA Tour.

In July 2022, Rybakina became the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win the grand slam.