Kazakhstan to Increase Oil Supplies Along Middle Corridor to 3 Million Tons

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is committed to increasing the volume of oil supplies along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the Middle Corridor, to three million tons within two years, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Feb. 5.

Nearly one million tons of oil were transported along the Middle Corridor in 2023. The country plans to transport 1.5 million tons of oil this year.

The Kazakh government prioritizes energy opportunities, focusing on enhancing the oil and gas industry, modernizing the electricity infrastructure and increasing renewable energy capacity.

The oil industry continues implementing large expansion projects at the Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields.

The throughput capacity of Kazakhstan’s section of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was increased from 54 million tons to 72.5 million tons per year. Work is underway to expand the Shymkent oil refinery and increase its capacity from six to 12 million tons per year, which will fully meet the needs of the domestic fuel and lubricants market.

The construction is underway at new gas processing plants in Kashagan, Karachaganak and Zhanaozen.

According to the report, construction of the Butadiene petrochemical project, which is worth $1 billion, will begin this year. The Atyrau and Aktobe Regions implement projects to produce polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate and carbamide worth $13.7 billion.

Kazakhstan commissioned the Aksai South, Anabay and large Rozhkovskoye gas fields last year with more than 31 billion cubic meters of recoverable reserves.

The country plans to launch a few more gas projects soon, including Urikhtau Central in the Aktobe Region, Western Prorva in the Atyrau Region, and Kalamkas in the Mangystau Region with recoverable reserves of 69 billion cubic meters of gas.