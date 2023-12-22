Large Rozhkovskoye Gas Condensate Field Starts Operation in Western Kazakhstan 

ASTANA – The large Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field, operated by Ural Oil and Gas LLP, launched commercial production on Dec. 21 in Western Kazakhstan, according to the Prime Minister’s press service. The field is owned by KazMunayGas national oil and gas company (50%), Hungarian multinational oil and gas company MOL Group (27.5%), and Chinese Sinopec international energy and chemical company (22.5%).

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov inaugurated the production of natural gas and condensate via teleconference and emphasized the strategic importance of the project.

“Rozhkovskoye will become a source of additional volumes of natural gas. The raw materials extracted from the field will be processed at the facilities of the Zhayikmunay company. The development is carried out in partnership with foreign companies, which has already made it possible to use their experience in preparing and implementing the necessary design solutions,” said Smailov.

KazMunayGas Chair Magzum Mirzagaliyev emphasized that the project positively impacts the West Kazakhstan region’s social and economic development. The share of local content in the works and services of Ural Oil and Gas LLP is at least 74%. Over 450 people were involved in the project during the construction, and 80 jobs were created.

The gas condensate field was discovered in 2008 after various geological exploration work. It is planned to produce 14.2 billion cubic meters of raw gas and 7.1 million tons of condensate by 2040. As of Dec. 1, shareholders invested $534 million in the project.

From 2016 to September this year, the owners paid nearly 6.87 billion tenge ($15 million) in taxes to the National Fund, state and local budgets, allocated 1.03 billion tenge (S$2.2 million) for the development of regional infrastructure and 44.2 million tenge ($96,178) for sponsorship and charity.

The Rozhkovskoye field is expected to replenish the National Fund by 501 billion tenge ($1.1 billion) and the local budget – by 110 billion tenge ($239.3 million) from 2024 to 2040.