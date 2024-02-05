Kazakhstan Ranks 63rd in 2024 Social Progress Index Among 170 Countries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ranked 63rd in the 2024 Social Progress Index among 170 participating states. With an overall score of 69.73 points, the country once again surpassed the global average of 63.44 points, reported Kazakhstan’s Economic Research Institute on Feb. 4.



Kazakhstan’s indicators mark an increase of two points compared to 2022 when the country took the 65th position in the rating. Based on the 12 components, the index assesses countries’ progress meeting citizens’ social and environmental needs.

The index shows that Kazakhstan excels in the academic performance of children in secondary school (6th), access to online government (15th), the number of educated people (26th), and the number of internet users (26th).

Positive dynamics are observed in gender equality in secondary education, access to electricity, and the number of mobile subscribers.

In 2024, Denmark led the ranking, Norway took the second place, and the third position was assigned to Finland.

Kazakhstan outperformed countries such as Qatar (65th), Vietnam (66th), Mexico (69th), Peru (73rd), Russia (76th), China (77th), Uzbekistan (81st), Turkey (85th), and Kyrgyz Republic (86th).