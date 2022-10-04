Kazakhstan Secures 65th Rank Among 169 Countries on Social Progress Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ranked 65th in the 2022 Social Progress Index, which assesses the progress of countries in meeting citizens’ social and environmental needs, reported the Economic Research Institute’s press service on Sept. 30.

According to the 2022 Social Progress Index, over the last 12 years, the country has advanced by 23 points from 139th to 116th place in inclusivity and by 28 points from 94th to 66th place in personal safety. However, it dropped from 54th to 66th place in water and sanitation and from 25th to 48th place in access to basic knowledge.

The 2022 Social Progress Index uses 12 components and 60 indicators to measure the social performance of 169 countries holistically and an additional 27 countries partially. It determines how people worldwide live, who is falling behind, and how to expedite progress.

The index focuses exclusively on social and environmental aspects, measuring a society’s ability to meet its citizens’ basic human needs, enhance and maintain their quality of life, and create conditions for all people to achieve their full potential.