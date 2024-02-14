Kazakhstan Intends to Strengthen Human Rights, Democratic Reforms  

ASTANA – Kazakhstan intends to prioritize initiatives on gender equality and domestic violence prevention at the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) sessions this year, said First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov, reported the Foreign Ministry on Feb. 13.

At the meeting attended by the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan, Umarov delivered a report on the political and human rights reforms in 2023, as well as the priorities and plans of Kazakhstan in its final year of HRC membership.

One of Kazakhstan’s key outcomes from last year’s HRC membership was the adoption of the resolution on ensuring quality education for peace and tolerance for every child, initiated by Kazakhstan.

Deputy Justice Minister Botagoz Zhakselekova presented the results of implementing reforms in human rights, including decentralization of the political system, simplification of party registration, and protection of citizens’ rights. Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry Alua Nadirkulova highlighted the role of the consultative and advisory body, the dialogue platform on the human dimension.