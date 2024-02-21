Kazakhstan Delivers $5 Million in Humanitarian Aid in 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan sent humanitarian aid worth $5 million in 2023, reported Finprom financial and business analytical service on Feb. 19.

According to the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance, Kazakhstan sent humanitarian aid to six countries.

Over half of the volume, worth $2.6 million, went to Afghanistan, of which $2.5 million were food products.

Kazakhstan also delivered humanitarian assistance to Tajikistan ($1.8 million), Türkiye ($338,600), Ukraine ($140,300), Egypt ($59,800) and Syria ($11,500).

According to the Kazakh Agency for International Development (KazAID), in 2022, Kazakhstan sent $23.4 million in relief aid to Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Ukraine.

In 2021, the country donated $13.9 million to Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.