Kazakhstan Donates $99.5 Million in Three Years to Address Humanitarian Needs Worldwide  

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and its people have always made efforts to support and help people through difficult times. In recent years, people worldwide experienced tragedies, including numerous earthquakes, floods, conflicts and disasters. Over the past three years, Kazakhstan has sent $99.5 million in assistance to the countries that faced hardships, Kazinform reported on Oct. 12.

According to the Kazakh Agency for International Development (KazAID), since January, the country has delivered $62.2 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Tajikistan and Türkiye.

Last year, Kazakhstan sent $23.4 million in relief aid to Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Ukraine.

In 2021, the country donated $13.9 million to Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.