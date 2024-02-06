Kazakh President Reshuffles Key Government Posts

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed numerous decrees Feb. 6 relieving some key ministers from their posts and appointing others after the government’s dismissal the day before, reported the Akorda presidential office.

Earlier in the day, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed the new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The new composition of the government was announced the same day after the candidacy of Bektenov, 43, had been approved for the post of the Prime Minister by the Mazhilis, the lower house of Parliament.

Aibek Dadebayev was appointed the new head of the Executive Office of the President, replacing Bektenov. Born in 1980 in Almaty, Dadebayev graduated from the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages. He holds a Master’s degree in Regional Studies. He previously held various positions in the Senate, the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament. In 2011-2013, he served as an attaché and third secretary of Kazakhstan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva. Before today’s appointment, he served as Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department from January 2022.

Retaining their position were First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of Staff of the Kazakh Government Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Minister of Defense Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskarayev, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Erlan Nysanbayev, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev, Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev and Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, Minister of Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov and Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov were relieved of their ministerial roles.

Madi Takiyev, 45, was named the new Minister of Finance. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee in the Mazhilis, the lower house of Parliament, since March last year, repreenting the ruling Amanat party. Over the years, he had served as head of the Social and Economic Monitoring Department of the Executive Office of the President and Vice Minister of National Economy. Takiyev began his career in 1998 as an accountant.

Akmaral Alnazarova, 52, succeeded Giniyat as Minister of Healthcare. Alnazarova graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute with a degree in Pediatrics. Being a Doctor of Medical Sciences, a pediatrician of the highest category and distinguished medical worker, she has vast experience in the healthcare system. Alnazarova also has a degree in economics. Until the new appointment, she had served as deputy of the Senate, the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament.

Shyngys Arinov, 40, took on the role as the new Minister of Emergency Situations. Arinov studied at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations and Academy of Civil Aviation. He had previously served as Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Kazakhstan – Head of the Security Service of the President. In 2022, he was promoted to the title of Major General.

Nurlan Baibazarov, 48, was appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy. Prior to this role, he had served as Chair of the Baiterek national holding company. Over the years, he held senior positions in the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of National Economy. Baibazarov is an alumnus of the Kazakh State Academy of Management in Almaty.