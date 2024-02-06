Olzhas Bektenov Becomes New Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Feb. 6 to appoint Olzhas Bektenov as the new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, reported Akorda press service.

He was relieved of his duties as the head of the President’s Executive Office, a position he had held since April last year.

During the plenary meeting of the Mazhilis, a lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, the majority of deputies supported the candidacy of Bektenov, nominated by the Amanat party. The remaining ministers should be appointed soon.

Following Article 44 of the Constitution, Tokayev held consultations on Bektenov’s candidacy with the leaders of party factions.

The discussion was attended by the leaders of the factions of the Amanat Party Yelnur Beisenbayev, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Maharram Maharramov, the Aq Jol Democratic Party Azat Peruashev, the National Social Democratic Party Askhat Rakhimzhanov, the Auyl party Serik Yegizbayev and the Respublica party Aidarbek Khojanazarov.

According to Tokayev, the government must play a new, important role in making prompt decisions and taking effective steps. He noted that Alikhan Smailov resigned himself.

“The country needs bold, firm decisions to facilitate economic diversification for the benefit of our people. It is necessary to adapt to new realities. We must be able to confront new challenges; the government must be prepared for this. It is necessary to give a new impetus to the activities of the government; the public is also waiting for this. For this reason, I accepted the resignation of Alikhan Smailov. The government under his leadership has ensured stability in all areas,” he said.

The priority tasks Bektenov underlined are to give a new economic impetus and take prompt and decisive measures. His government will focus on the country’s economic development, prioritizing industry and oil sectors.

“We will also take measures to stimulate domestic production. It is necessary to increase the share of products made in Kazakhstan; we will fully launch the system of offtake contracts. Our main task is to support domestic business. It is important to effectively use the potential of agriculture. We will also work with water resources, energy saving, and the transport and logistics network,” he said.

Bektenov promised to expand the possibilities of using artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies. He is committed to focusing on measures to ensure the rule of law for the country’s benefit.

On Feb. 5, Tokayev signed a decree on the government’s dismissal. Smailov has held the post of Prime Minister since January 2022.