Astana to Host Central Asia FIRST Championship This Month

ASTANA – Central Asia FIRST Championship, the largest regional robotics competition, will take place on Feb. 23-25 in Astana, reported the Kazakh Education Ministry’s press service.

The event will bring together over 3,000 schoolchildren from ten countries, including Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye. Kazakhstan will be represented by 200 teams that received quotas during the qualifying championships.

USTEM Foundation Co-Founder Nurdaulet Dosmagambet noted that Kazakhstan hosts a robotics championship of this scale for the first time. He said the number of participants grew by almost 2.5 times compared to last year.

“We invited strong international teams so that our children, who had no experience of international championships, could feel competition with the strongest countries,” he said.

The championship will feature competitions in three main age categories: FLL Explore (6-10 years old), FLL Challenge (10-16 years old), and FIRST Tech Challenge (12-18 years old). In addition to the robot game, the championship will include a competition for innovative projects alongside judging sessions.

The Central Asia FIRST Championship winners will receive valuable prizes, licenses to participate in international competitions, and grants to Kazakh and foreign universities.