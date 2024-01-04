Square in Bishkek Raises New Kyrgyz Flag

ASTANA – A new flag of the Kyrgyz Republic was hoisted on Ala-Too square in Bishkek, accompanied by the renovation of the guard of honor cabin, 24.kg reported on Jan. 3.

President Sadyr Japarov endorsed the law on the updated national flag, which was approved by the Parliament on Dec. 20.

Initiated by Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev and MP Ulan Primov, the alteration in the flag’s design includes a shift from wavy to straight rays.

The new flag has 39 rays, differing from the previous one, which had 40 and symbolized the unity of 40 ancient tribes in forming the country.

President Japarov assured during the second People’s Kurultai (congress) that this change would not incur expenses from the national budget.