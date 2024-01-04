Square in Bishkek Raises New Kyrgyz Flag

By Saniya Sakenova in Central Asia on 4 January 2024

ASTANA – A new flag of the Kyrgyz Republic was hoisted on Ala-Too square in Bishkek, accompanied by the renovation of the guard of honor cabin, 24.kg reported on Jan. 3.

Photo credit: 24.kg.

President Sadyr Japarov endorsed the law on the updated national flag, which was approved by the Parliament on Dec. 20.

Initiated by Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev and MP Ulan Primov, the alteration in the flag’s design includes a shift from wavy to straight rays.

The new flag has 39 rays, differing from the previous one, which had 40 and symbolized the unity of 40 ancient tribes in forming the country.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic has officially designated the snow leopard as a national symbol through a decree, according to the press service of the country’s leader. Photo credit: e-history.kz.

President Japarov assured during the second People’s Kurultai (congress) that this change would not incur expenses from the national budget.


