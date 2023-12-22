Kyrgyz Parliament Adopts Bill to Redesign State Flag

ASTANA – The parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted a bill to change the state flag in the second and third readings without discussion, Kazinform reported on Dec. 20.

The draft law is aimed at improving the state flag of the Kyrgyz Republic, with proposals to change the shape of the rays from wavy to what clearly resembles the rays of the sun.

The bill, initiated by Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev and MP Ulan Primov, was supported by 59 people’s deputies. Five parliamentarians voted against.

During the second People’s Kurultai (congress) on Dec. 16, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov called on the meeting delegates to support the initiative to change the state flag.