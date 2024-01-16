Kazakhstan Plans to Increase E-Commerce Share to 20% by 2030

ASTANA – Kazakhstan seeks to increase the share of e-commerce in its total retail volume to 20% by 2030, said Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev at a Jan. 16 government meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Shakkaliyev highlighted that e-commerce has become one of the new drivers of global economic growth.

Its volume reached two trillion tenge ($4.4 billion) in 2022. In the first 11 months of 2023, this figure increased to 2.2 trillion tenge ($4.8 billion). The share increased from 12.5% to 13% of the total retail volume.

Smailov noted that the global e-commerce market is expanding, and its share is expected to exceed 25% of total retail sales by 2025. This growth is driven by changes in the business processes of online and offline stores and new formats for placing and advertising products, which attracts buyers and saves their time.

“We should use this opportunity as an additional sales channel for Kazakh products on the global market. At the same time, we need to develop domestic online stores, ensuring the seamless operation of payment systems, transport and logistics infrastructure, and courier services,” said Smailov.

He also addressed the significance of consumer rights protection. Amendments were incorporated into the bill, which is currently under consideration by the Parliament.

He pointed out the need to enhance digital literacy among the population and businesses, proposing the establishment of e-commerce training centers across Kazakhstan.

Smailov emphasized the necessity for bonded warehouses in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, which would simplify the process of delivering goods to both domestic and foreign customers. He urged the ministry and KazPost national postal operator to launch the construction of these facilities this year.

Smailov outlined plans to establish a container hub in Aktau and a full-fledged e-commerce logistics center in the port of Kuryk by the end of March. These initiatives hold strategic importance in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.