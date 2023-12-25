Kazakhstan to Strengthen E-Commerce Infrastructure in Partnership with International Investors

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to develop the e-commerce infrastructure by constructing and launching logistics and warehouse centers with foreign investors, particularly from China, said Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev on Dec. 25 in the Mazhilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, the ministry’s press service reported.

He highlighted the rapid growth of e-commerce in Kazakhstan, emphasizing its role as a global economic driver without geographical boundaries.

According to international experts, the global business-to-consumer (B2C) market currently stands at $5.7 trillion, projected to reach $8.2 trillion by 2026.

“In Kazakhstan, this figure reached 12.5% or two trillion tenge ($4.3 billion),” Shakkaliyev said, noting that key products driving online sales include clothing, footwear, household goods, food, cosmetics, and medicines.

He added that Kazakhstan is working on improving transport and logistics infrastructure, enhancing courier services, implementing paperless trade, and elevating digital literacy among the population to boost its e-commerce ecosystem.

According to the ministry’s release, the country will also continue to establish favorable legal regulations with e-commerce businesses, prioritizing consumer rights and ensuring the attractiveness of the Kazakhstan market for major foreign e-commerce players.

Kazakh exporters will keep accessing major global electronic trading platforms, including opening national online pavilions while safeguarding their interests through international treaties.

Shakkaliyev concluded that these measures aim to foster further e-commerce development, positioning Kazakhstan as a regional and transcontinental transit hub.