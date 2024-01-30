Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Intend to Expand Allied Relations

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed mutual interest in expanding allied relations at a Jan. 29 meeting during Nurtleu’s first official visit to Bishkek, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

President Japarov praised the high level of bilateral cooperation, the deepening of strategic partnership, the development of sustainable political dialogue, and the effective interaction of the two countries both bilaterally and within regional organizations.

Nurtleu conveyed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s best wishes and warm regards, highlighting the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations.

The parties focused on strengthening interregional and cross-border cooperation, expanding trade, economic and investment ties, developing cultural and humanitarian collaboration, and advancing joint projects in various fields.

During negotiations with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Nurtleu touched on a wide range of bilateral issues, prioritizing the aforementioned sectors. The ministers expressed mutual commitment to deepen the alliance on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, respect and good neighborliness.

Emphasizing the importance of the trustful dialogue at the highest levels, the parties paid special attention to the agreements reached during President Japarov’s state visit to Kazakhstan in March 2021 and President Tokayev’s official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in May 2022.

“Our countries are reliable allies, very close and fraternal states. We are bound by unbreakable ties of friendship, centuries-old history, close languages and family roots,” Nurtleu said.

The Kyrgyz Republic stands as one of Kazakhstan’s main trading partners within the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union, while Kazakhstan consistently ranks among the top three trading partners of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The ministers welcomed the positive dynamics in mutual trade, which grew to $1.3 billion in the 11 months of 2023, aiming to expand the economic partnership and increase mutual trade volumes to $2 billion.

The parties elaborated on cooperation in the areas of attracting mutual investments, transport and logistics, energy, water resources, and digitalization, including through the development and launch of joint projects.

The negotiations concluded with the signing of a cooperation program between the foreign ministries of both countries for 2024-2026.

Nurtleu also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ata-Beyit Memorial Complex, which is dedicated to the victims of repression, and honored the grave of renowned Kyrgyz poet Chingiz Aitmatov.

Last week, Nurtleu paid an official visit to Tajikistan.