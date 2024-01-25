Kazakh Foreign Minister Pays Visit to Tajikistan

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu arrived on an official visit to Tajikistan on Jan. 24, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

On Jan. 25, Nurtleu began his official visit to Dushanbe by participating in the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the outstanding state and political figure of Tajikistan Ismoil Somoni on the capital square.

During the talks with Nurtleu, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon emphasized the efficient interaction between the two countries in a bilateral format and within the international regional organizations.

Nurtleu, in turn, noted the commitment and sincere intention to deepen the alliance with brotherly Tajikistan.

The sides outlined productive cooperation in trade, energy, digitalization, transport and logistics, agriculture and water resources and noted prospects for a comprehensive economic and investment interaction expansion. Mutual trade turnover in recent years has consistently exceeded $1 billion.

Strengthening interregional cooperation, development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties and the implementation of joint projects in various fields were also addressed at the meeting.