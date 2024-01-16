Kazakhstan Adopts Roadmap to Develop Volunteering in Next Three Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan adopted the roadmap for the development and support of volunteering for 2024-2026, reported the Culture and Information Ministry’s press service on Jan. 12.

The previous roadmap for 2021-2023 also resulted in a threefold increase in the number of volunteer organizations in Kazakhstan, though the ministry does not specify the numbers.

The volunteering infrastructure now includes a national office and 20 regional front offices. With over 60,000 registered volunteers, the Qazvolunteer online platform has facilitated more than 150 volunteer projects and more than 700 initiatives.

Kazakhstan has also previously adopted amendments to the law on volunteer activities to encourage citizens to participate in volunteering.

A mobile group of professional volunteers is set to be established in Kazakhstan to address emergency consequences. Hundred and thirty-six volunteer organizations work with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, involving over 47,000 volunteers. They undergo regular training, with over 3,500 trained in the past three years.

The country’s volunteers provided significant support to the Abai Region, which suffered from forest fires. The national volunteer network raised over 224 million tenge (US$495,050) to support the families affected by the forest fires.

The network has also collected humanitarian aid to Türkiye, sending over 500 tons of aid and 150 yurts. Kazakhstan contributed over $10 million to the Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) fund.

Volunteers are engaged in preventive measures such as fire prevention, addressing gas leaks, and ensuring the safety of water bodies. In 2023, volunteers participated in over 1,700 preventive events.