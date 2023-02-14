Kazakhstan to Deliver Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Earthquake-Hit Türkiye

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will provide additional humanitarian assistance to the Turkish earthquake zones, the Akorda press service reported on Feb. 14.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to send aid packages with tents, heaters, warm clothes, and first aid items.

During his Akmola region visit on Feb. 14, while addressing students of Malik Gabdullin Academy of Civil Protection, he also highlighted the significant efforts of Kazakh rescuers and medical workers in Türkiye.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Kazakhs who worked day and night in Türkiye! After a safe return home, they will receive awards,” said Tokayev.

Kazakh search and rescue and medical teams keep conducting operations in Gaziantep and Nurdagi non-stop. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations press service, as of Feb. 14., they have found seven survivors and recovered the bodies of 80 victims, including seven children.

The second group of rescuers pulled out three survivors from under 18,000 cubic meters of rubbles of the completely collapsed building in Nurbagi city. Two women and one man got an emergency medical response immediately.

“Thanks to you, we survived! We are so happy that you came to Türkiye! The moment you saved us is literally my second birth!” said the survivors to the rescue team in a video message. The video has already reached a million views and comments on Tiktok.

The Kazakh volunteers network and Red Crescent Movement organized a relief campaign to assist Türkiye in recovering from the earthquake damage. The campaign cooperates with the Turkish embassy in Kazakhstan. According to the organizations, the first step of relief work has been completed.

Kazakh rescuers are dismantling unstable structures and cutting the weave of reinforcement beneath the rubble with special scissors to clear their path and aid the search for victims below the rubble. Video credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Türkiye’s embassy in Kazakhstan is at a loss for words of gratitude. In addition to contributing essential items such as heat generators, Kazakh citizens provided financial assistance.

“We received tremendous support from Kazakhstan as the earthquake struck. One little Kazakh girl brought us her piggy bank to help Turkish children. This genuine intention makes us hopeful for the future,” said Mahmut Şevket Bayram, the Turkish Ambassador’s Adviser on Communications.

Kazakh citizens continue contributing to the assistance efforts nationwide. According to the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry press service, as of Feb. 13, Kazakhstan’s citizens collected 150 tons of humanitarian aid across the country for Türkiye and Syria. So far, the country has sent 115 tons of humanitarian cargo and allocated 32 million tenge (US$71,183) to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Kazakhstan has already sent four airplanes with humanitarian aid to Syria. Volunteer networks are also organizing collections and supplies of essential items.

The local entrepreneurs sent more than 114 national yurts (Kazakh traditional portable tents) to provide shelter for quake victims. Volunteer networks are also organizing collections and supplies of essential items.

Entrepreneurs and bloggers Askhat Nurlybayev and Aydos Shaikhislam set up an emergency donation campaign to assist quake victims. The Zhambyl region volunteers joined the Kazakh assistance campaign and sent 17 vans of humanitarian aid.