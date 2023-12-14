Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches Flight to Turkistan Starting January Next Year

ASTANA — Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a prominent player in the aviation industry, is gearing up to connect Turkistan and Abu Dhabi through a strategic air route to commence on Jan. 16, 2024, the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of Kazakhstan reported on Dec. 13.

Operating Airbus A321 aircraft, the airline plans to conduct three weekly flights, providing travelers with convenient options on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The introduction of regular flights on the Turkistan-Abu Dhabi route serves as a gateway, allowing residents to embark on further journeys to various international destinations via Abu Dhabi, taking advantage of Abu Dhabi’s position as a central hub in global air travel.

The inauguration of this international air route between Turkistan and Abu Dhabi is anticipated to catalyze multifaceted growth. Beyond the immediate benefits of improved travel options, the venture is poised to stimulate trade, economic collaboration, business ties, and investment opportunities between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.

According to CAC, the enhanced connectivity is expected to boost the tourism sector significantly, fostering cultural exchange between the two nations.