Kazakhstan, France Sign Joint Declaration on Strategic Minerals

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of France Emmanuel Macron have signed a joint declaration of intent on cooperation on strategic minerals at a Nov. 1 meeting, the Akorda press service reported.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of implementing new projects in the raw materials, agricultural, transport, logistics, healthcare, innovation, finance, and light industries, especially amid the complicated geopolitical and geo-economic situation.

According to him, over 170 French companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan to date, including Alstom, Total Energies, Orano, and Vicat. He noted an agreement that was also reached with Boehringer Ingelheim, proposing to create a working group for promoting joint investment projects beneficial for both countries.

Regarding transitioning to a green economy and climate change, Tokayev announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to join efforts in the French One Planet Summit initiative.

To strengthen academic ties, the presidents signed agreements on establishing French schools and French learning classes in secondary educational institutions of Kazakhstan.

Macron spoke about France’s intention to enhance its companies’ presence in Kazakhstan, particularly in the energy and aerospace industries.

He underlined Kazakhstan’s crucial role in ensuring food security, saying both nations could solidify their markets.

One step towards a promising partnership in healthcare was taken with a project involving the local production of vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease.

The presidents also signed an agreement on the establishment and operation of the French Development Agency Group in Kazakhstan, a contract on a joint venture for a project to build wind power plants with a total capacity of 1 GW with an energy storage system, and an investment agreement on the production and maintenance of railway locomotives and rolling stock, and components for railway equipment in Kazakhstan.