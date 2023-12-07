Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Cultural Diplomacy Bridges Nations 

ASTANA – The Days of Kazakhstan’s Culture in Azerbaijan were hosted in Baku and ended on Dec. 5. This initiative, aimed at enhancing Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, was endorsed by the heads of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev during their meeting in November, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Key figures from Kazakhstan, including Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva and the Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, participated in the events.

In 2024, it is planned to hold Days of Culture of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan. Both countries represent Turkic nations, sharing centuries-old history and common cultural heritage.

During her visit to Baku, Balayeva discussed enhancing information cooperation with Azerbaijani government officials. The key focus of her meeting with Foreign Policy Advisor to Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev was the development of media cooperation between the two countries.

“Kazakhstan’s cinematographic experience is of particular interest to us. The animation has a good development, especially on historical topics,” said Hajiyev.

The parties addressed the establishment of the broadcasting of Kazakhstan’s Khabar 24, Qazaqstan, and Balapan TV channels in the networks of Azerbaijani cable operators and the broadcasting of Azerbaijan’s CBC TV channel in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh minister also supported Hajiyev’s initiative to hold an international media forum to counter fake information.

To discuss a roadmap covering cooperation culture, archives, information, volunteerism, and youth policy, Balayeva met with Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli.

“We are interested in strengthening the work on creating animated films, conducting research projects, developing scientific tourism, cultural volunteerism, and book publishing,” said Karimli.

Karimli paid particular attention to the possibility of translating fiction from Kazakh into Azerbaijani and from Azerbaijani into Kazakh and the need to conduct master classes for young artists.

At a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, the parties reviewed youth cooperation between the two nations.

Spiritual interaction was also part of the agenda. Minister Balayeva met with the Chairperson of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus Allahshukur Pashazade to inform about Kazakhstan’s ongoing transformation and discuss the role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Chairperson of the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli and Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Deputy Speaker Fazail Ibrahimli also participated in the meeting.

In her welcoming speech at the closing gala concert on Kazakhstan’s art in Baku, Balayeva noted Azerbaijan is a “good neighbor, a loyal friend, and a brotherly country for Kazakhstan.” Both countries, she emphasized, are strengthening the Turkic world.

The concert was performed by honored artists of Kazakhstan, including Roza Rymbaeva, Zarina Altynbayeva, Alisher Karimov, Medet Chotabayev, Aigerim Beketayeva, and Kazakh music groups, such as Saltanat, IL Canto, Violas, T&Y.

The final cultural events on Deс. 4 at the Heydar Aliyev Center included an exhibition of the fine arts of Kazakhstan and an exposition of 46 unique artworks of young Kazakh artists in national genres and styles.