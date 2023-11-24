President Tokayev Strengthens Bilateral Ties with Azerbaijan’s Leader Ahead of SPECA Summit in Baku

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s people for their monumental achievement in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity in compliance with international law and United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions during his Nov. 24 working visit to Baku to attend the first UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Summit, Akorda press service reported.

Tokayev attributed this success to Aliyev’s strong leadership and wise policies focused on strengthening statehood, enhancing the population’s well-being, and elevating Baku’s standing in the global community.

“This is truly a historical event,” said President Tokayev.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the warm hospitality extended during the first SPECA Summit, hailing Baku as the “pearl of the Caspian region” and one of the world’s most beautiful cities. He commended the flourishing ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, describing them as natural strategic partners and neighbors across the Caspian Sea.

President Aliyev reciprocated the sentiments, expressing gratitude for Tokayev’s participation in the upcoming SPECA Summit. He described the relationship between the two nations as that of good friends, brothers, and partners.

“In recent years, the interactions between us during official visits, among government officials from our respective countries, and between companies have markedly intensified. We are currently witnessing the pinnacle of our interactions, representing the highest level of engagement in the entire history of our countries’ independent development. This progression is logical and reflects the spirit and nature of the relationships between our peoples,” Aliyev noted.

Inviting President Tokayev to make a state visit to Azerbaijan next year, Aliyev highlighted the shared commitment to intensifying collaboration in critical areas. The leaders discussed potential joint initiatives, including constructing a fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian Sea, increasing Kazakh oil supply through Azerbaijan, developing the Trans-Caspian international transport route, and promising projects in energy and renewable sources.

The meeting emphasized bolstering cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations, with plans for the upcoming Cross Culture Days of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.