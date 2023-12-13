Kazakh Singer Dimash Kudaibergen Performs With Croatian Cellist Stjepan Hauser (Video)

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen and Croatian cellist Stjepan Hauser released an Instagram video on Dec. 11 where they performed “Ave Maria” in Budapest.

The version of “Ave Maria”’ was written by composer Igor Krutoy, especially for Kudaibergen. He first performed it at the New Wave 2021 song contest.

“Dimash, the most beautiful voice and soul alive, with the mesmerizing Hauser and his melodic cello that hypnotizes the feelings,” Kudaibergen’s followers commented on the video.

Haused is a world-renowned cellist, composer, and arranger. He was a member of 2CELLOS, along with Luka Šulić, and now he continues to perform solo.

Kudaibergen participates in the “Virtuosos” Hungarian-based international classical music talent show as a jury member along with Placido Domingo and Hauser.

https://youtube.com/shorts/FsU-STHyc1I?feature=shared