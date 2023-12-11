Dimash Kudaibergen Becomes Jury Member of Placido Domingo’s Talent Show

ASTANA – World-renowned Spanish opera singer Maestro Placido Domingo offered Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen to do a duet and invited him to become a jury member of the “Virtuosos” show, according to video published on Kudaibergen’s Instagram page on Dec. 9.

“Back in 1999, we had a cassette of a concert of the great three tenors at home. Then I could not even imagine that years later I would work as a member of the jury of the most exciting television show in Europe ‘Virtuosos’ together with the great Placido Domingo. This is a great opportunity for young talented contestants to become real stars. Good luck to all the contestants and us, jury members. Thank you for the invitation, Placido Domingo,” Kudaibergen wrote.

The show is starting its 9th season in 2023. Contestants are required to be excellent performers of a classical instrument or be an outstanding classical singer. The mission of the television show is to discover genuine talent, and to present the beauty of classical music to the widest audience possible. The show has only one ultimate winner, the person whom the expert panel and the audience selects, according to the show’s official website.