Kazakh, German Officials Focus on Scientific, Innovative Cooperation at Berlin Eurasian Club Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko outlined major achievements in the Kazakh-German partnership and focused on the main areas of Kazakhstan’s policy in innovative development of the economy and commercialization of scientific work in his welcoming speech at the 39th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) on Dec. 14, reported the ministry’s press service.

“The positive dynamics of trade turnover clearly shows the mutual attraction of our economies. Kazakhstan has three factors of attraction: diversified energy sources, significant natural resources, transit and transportation potential, not to mention many other advantages. We have good opportunities to increase the supply of traditional energy resources to Germany, production and subsequent export of green energy and green steel,” he said.

Vassilenko expressed interest in researching approaches to support technology transfer and commercialization of innovations in Germany, calling for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation in this area and improving the efficiency of relevant institutions and mechanisms between the two countries.

Anke Reiffenstuel, Commissioner for External Science, Education and Research Policy of the Federal Foreign Office, emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan and the region as a whole, mentioning the Germany-Central Asia summit held in September this year.

“Central Asia was the first region in the world with which Germany concluded a strategic regional partnership. We believe it will further deepen the relations between our two countries,” he said.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the prospects of scientific and innovative cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in implementing modern business models.

Following the event, Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov drew attention to the need to support and develop German language teaching in Kazakhstan.

Nearly 100 representatives of the scientific community, political and business circles, and the expert community attended the meeting.

The Berlin Eurasian Club is a unique dialogue platform. BEC meetings are held annually in Astana, Brussels, and Berlin. Over the decade of its existence, the club has become an effective mechanism for direct interaction between representatives of business circles interested in mutually beneficial business with officials and the expert community of the two countries.