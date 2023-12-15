Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Addresses Cooperation With Int’l Organizations Top Officials in Geneva

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov took part in the high-level event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in Geneva, reported the ministry’s press service on Dec. 13.

During the working trip, Umarov held talks with the heads of international organizations – Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), World Health Organization (WHO), International Labor Organization (ILO), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

At a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Umarov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations, strengthening human rights institutions, and fostering the development of a national system to protect human rights and democracy. Umarov spoke about the landmark decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Dec. 8 that endorsed the Action Plan encompassing a range of measures to strengthen gender equality, protect child rights, combat domestic violence, and enhance human rights within the criminal justice system.

The sides addressed cooperation prospects during talks with the WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus. Noting the fundamental role of primary health care (PHC) in achieving global health coverage, the parties explored ways to advance Kazakhstan’s initiative to create an international coalition in support of PHC, voiced by Tokayev during the visit of the WHO Director-General to Kazakhstan in October.

At the meeting with ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, Umarov outlined the country’s efforts to protect the labor rights of workers and employers, as well as integrate international standards into national legislation. Welcoming the Kazakh government’s openness to dialogue and constructive interaction, Houngbo expressed hope for continued cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During meetings with the IOM Director General Amy Pope and IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels, the sides addressed joint efforts in protecting the rights of migrants. IOM officials noted Kazakhstan’s leading role in strengthening regional cooperation within the Almaty Process – a consultative platform on refugee protection and international migration. The parties confirmed their readiness to develop partnerships, including through the implementation of regional projects based on the UN Regional Center for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Umarov also met with the WIPO Director General Daren Tang to discuss intellectual property development in Kazakhstan. Umarov emphasized the role of WIPO in shaping the Global Innovation Index, proposed a master’s program for the Central Asian countries, and the possibility of establishing a WIPO regional office in Almaty.