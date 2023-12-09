President Tokayev Signs Action Plan on Human Rights Ahead of World Human Rights Day

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed Dec. 8 a new presidential decree setting out the country’s action plan on human rights and the rule of law, he announced on his page in X (former Twitter).

“This action plan aims to promote gender equality, combat any forms of domestic violence, enhance the performance of the criminal justice system, and prevent torture and ill-treatment,” wrote Tokayev.

According to him, the new decree envisions the establishment of robust mechanisms dedicated to ensuring freedom of association, safeguarding workers’ rights, and uplifting vulnerable groups within the country.

Dec. 10 is celebrated worldwide as Human Rights Day. This year, it also marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nation’s (UN) Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Astana hosted an international conference on Dec. 7-8 discussing human rights progress in Kazakhstan.