China Southern Airlines Expands Connectivity with New Flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA — China Southern Airlines will launch regular passenger flights from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport to Almaty starting Jan. 25 next year, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan press service reported.

The initiative came after the visa-free regime was established between Kazakhstan and China on Nov. 10.

Flights between Almaty and Beijing will be scheduled three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, utilizing the efficient Airbus A320 aircraft. The new route is poised to foster economic, cultural, and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

The flights will take off from the state-of-the-art Beijing Daxing International Airport in the Beijing Daxing District, approximately 46 kilometers from the city center. The airport, inaugurated on Sept. 25, 2019, has emerged as one of the world’s largest aviation hubs, equipped with four runways.

China Southern Airlines, renowned as one of the three largest airlines in China, holds the title of the largest air carrier in Asia regarding fleet size, and ranks as the sixth largest globally in passenger traffic. Boasting a fleet of over 650 aircraft, the airline operates in more than 230 cities across China and worldwide.