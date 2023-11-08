President Tokayev Meets Svevind Energy CEO to Address Green Hydrogen Production Project

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Svevind Energy Group CEO Wolfgang Kropp on Nov. 7 to discuss the implementation of the project on green hydrogen production in the Mangystau Region, reported the Akorda press service.

The Hyrasia One project involves building and operating a desalination plant with a 255,000 cubic meter capacity per day, a 40-gigawatt renewable energy station (wind, solar), and a 20-gigawatt water electrolysis production, mainly for export or domestic consumption.

According to Kropp, construction works will kick off in 2027, and the project will launch its work by 2032. Before that, the company will carry out project documentation till 2026.

Svevind Energy Group is now focused on preliminary design and survey works.

The investment agreement was signed in October last year as part of the visit of European Council President Charles Michel to Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev noted that the timely implementation of the Hyrasia One project is strategically important for Kazakhstan. He expressed his confidence in its potential to become a flagship for developing renewable energy with a considerable contribution to achieving the country’s carbon neutrality goal.

The project plans to create up to 3,500 jobs during the construction period and up to 1,800 permanent jobs during the phased commissioning of the facilities. It also provides for cooperation between German and Kazakh universities that will train personnel in the region.