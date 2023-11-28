Kazakhstan Urges Global Dialogue and Trust-Building at Nuclear Weapons Conference in New York

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu called for dialogue and expansion of global confidence-building measures at the second conference of the states parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) in New York on Nov. 27, reported the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan, together with Kiribati, has prepared proposals to create an International Trust Fund to finance projects to help victims of nuclear tests and restore the environment. The establishment of the International Trust Fund was first proposed during the first TPNW meeting last year in June.

During his speech, Nurtleu also mentioned President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative titled World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony to promote equal dialogue based on the UN Charter, international law, and mutual respect, announced at the UN headquarters in September this year.

Following the second conference of the parties to the TPNW, the political declaration will be adopted, and Kazakhstan will assume a two-year presidency.

As part of the conference, Minister Nurtleu met with several United Nations (UN) officials, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Guterres highlighted President Tokayev’s effective diplomacy and admired Kazakhstan’s initiatives to strengthen international security, especially in nuclear disarmament. He also thanked Kazakhstan for supporting the global organization’s peacekeeping missions.

At a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu, the two sides discussed Kazakhstan’s initiatives on nuclear disarmament, strengthening the non-proliferation regime of weapons of mass destruction and expanding cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones. It was agreed to organize the next meeting of countries participating in nuclear-free zones in Kazakhstan in 2024.

Executive Director of ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) Melissa Park confirmed the readiness to work together and support Kazakhstan’s disarmament initiatives.

During the conference, Kazakh delegation held two events dedicated to supporting victims of nuclear tests and restoring the environment as part of the conference.