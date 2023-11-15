Kazakhstan Evacuates 92 Citizens From Gaza Strip

ASTANA – Kazakhstan evacuated 92 citizens and members of their families from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah checkpoint on Nov. 15, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Kazakh diplomats provided all the necessary consular, legal, and psychological assistance to their compatriots, who are expected to arrive in Cairo soon. After that, the Kazakh government will send an evacuation plane.

Following the evacuation’s first stage, diplomats will continue to work with the competent authorities of Israel, Egypt, the Palestinian National Authority, and other international organizations to evacuate the rest of the Kazakh citizens from the enclave.

On Nov. 10, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Nurtleu expressed deep concern about the escalation of the conflict urging an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution by all parties

As of Nov. 7, there were 76 Kazakh citizens in the Gaza Strip, with 161 individuals, including family members. Their evacuation was suspended on Nov. 4 due to specific requirements set by Egyptian and Israeli authorities.