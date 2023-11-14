Kazakh FM Attends League of Arab States, Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit in Riyadh

ASTANA – Kazakhstan fully supports the legitimate rights of Palestinians to self-determination, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said at a Nov. 11 extraordinary joint summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Nurtleu affirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the establishment of an internationally recognized Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with its capital in East Jerusalem.

He emphasized that the Middle East crisis could only be resolved through the “two states for two peoples” formula endorsed by the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

The minister expressed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with OIC member countries on an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, citing the country’s vote in favor of a ceasefire resolution proposed by Jordan during a special UN General Assembly emergency session on Oct. 27.

Nurtleu raised deep concerns about the civilian casualties, particularly children, women, and older adults, and also about the situation with Kazakh citizens who are currently unable to leave the Gaza Strip.

The minister informed summit participants of his recent conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, urging an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution by all parties.

“The safety of civilians is the topmost priority,” he stressed.

Kazakhstan commended Egypt’s decision to provide corridors for medical and humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza. Kazakhstan donated $1 million for Palestinian relief with plans for additional assistance.

Nurtleu appealed to international and humanitarian organizations to intervene in the dire situation in the Gaza Strip and proposed using the Islamic Food Security Organization’s existing mechanism for humanitarian emergency assistance.

The summit resulted in the adoption of a resolution declaring the Gaza Strip an inseparable part of Palestinian territories on the West Bank and holding Israel responsible for the armed conflict.

LAS and OIC countries agreed to establish a financial security system to support Palestinians.

On the summit’s sidelines, Nurtleu discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres at separate meetings with Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Benin Shegun Adjadi Bakari, Foreign Minister of Malaysia Saifuddin Abdullah, Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama, Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Asa’ad bin Tariq, and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha.

Nurtleu met with Khalid Al-Falih, the minister of investment of Saudi Arabia and co-chairman of the Kazakh-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission, to review preparations for joint upcoming events, including the sixth Intergovernmental Commission meeting, the first meeting of the Business Council, and the Investment Round Table.