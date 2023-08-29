Kazakh Tazy Dogs Triumph at World Dog Show 2023 in Geneva

ASTANA – Two hunting dogs of the Kazakh tazy breed have earned prestigious titles at the World Dog Show 2023, held in Geneva from August 23-27, according to a report by Kazinform.

A male dog named Pigeon received the title of Best Adult Male, Best of Breed, and Geneva World Cup Winner 2023 titles. Meanwhile, a female dog named Vangeliya was awarded the titles Best Veteran, Best of Opposite Sex, and Geneva World Cup Veteran Winner 2023.

According to Elena Khardina, head of the tazy national club at the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan, the dogs have been preparing for this level of success since 2006.

“My task was to breed strong and healthy tazy dogs and to showcase them at international exhibitions, so that the world could see our breed,” Khardina said, noting the high level of interest in the Kazakh tazy breed during the event in Geneva.

The World Dog Show attracted over 20,000 dogs and their owners from around the globe. The competition featured nearly 200 different breeds and was judged by a panel of 150 international experts.