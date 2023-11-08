Kazakh State Counselor Reiterates Commitment to UNESCO in Paris 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan remains steadfast in its commitment to expand cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to safeguard cultural and natural heritage, said State Counselor Erlan Karin during a Nov. 7 meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Paris on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, the Akorda press service reported.

Karin highlighted the significance of the ongoing research carried out by the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Center in Almaty under UNESCO’s auspices, particularly amid the increasingly adverse impact of climate change.

Karin appreciated UNESCO’s decision to elevate the status of the organization’s Cluster Office in Almaty to a Multisectoral Regional Office (Bureau).

The state counselor emphasized the positive impact of Azoulay’s official visit to Kazakhstan in June and her meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, underlining the impetus it gave to advancing bilateral cooperation.

Azoulay also recalled her visit to Kazakhstan, commending Kazakhstan’s systemic reforms under President Tokayev’s leadership, particularly in promoting education, science, and culture.